Wichita State, UCF Advance In NCAA Regional Winner's Brackets, South Florida Battles Against #4 Florida
No. 23 Wichita State opened the NCAA Norman Regional with a 9-7 win over Texas A&M Friday night at Marita Hynes Field behind a pair of home runs from senior Madison Perrigan. Wichita State (40-11-1) will now face the winner of No. 1 Oklahoma and Morgan State Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The Shockers won their 40th game of the season, marking just the second 40-win season in program history.www.chatsports.com