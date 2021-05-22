newsbreak-logo
FEAR FACTORY Is 'Talking About' A Joint World Tour With STATIC-X

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDino Cazares has told Ireland's Overdrive that there is talk of FEAR FACTORY hitting the road with STATIC-X, another band that features FF's longtime bassist Tony Campos. "We're hoping we get to do a world tour [with STATIC-X] and Tony can do 'double duty' for each show," the guitarist said. "We're hoping to work things out and take this package tour around the world. At the moment, we're talking about it, so no promises just yet, but it's definitely something that I think the fans would really want to see. It would be a dream to make this happen."

