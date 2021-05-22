FEAR FACTORY Is 'Talking About' A Joint World Tour With STATIC-X

In a new interview with The Underground Australia, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares was asked what keeps him motivated t o play music more than three decades after the band's formation. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The love of music. The love of discovering new things and new topics to sing about. New movies. New books. Anything that's gonna inspire me, that's what motivates me. And just the simple passion and love of what you do and love of what you create. 'Cause when it comes to creating music, I believe in myself, I believe in my idea, I believe in what I'm creating, and I go in headfirst and go for it. So I don't fear change, I don't fear the future, and I don't fear what people are going to say, because I really believe in what I do and I really have that love and passion for what I create. And so that's what motivates me."