The Best Art Museums In New York City

New York City is just full of incredible museums. I know I for one, love going to art museums, and if you do too - then this article is just for you! I wanted to share some of my favorite art museums in the city that you should definitely be visiting this summer!

Whitney Museum of American Art

apollo-magazine.org

First up is the, the Whitney Museum of American Artlocated in Chelsea. This art museum focuses on 20th and 21st century American Art. Their collections feature thousands of paintings, sculptures, drawings, prings, photos, films, and artifacts created by different American artists. I love this museum for a different take on art - instead of the older artworks you usually find the Whitney has some of the coolest contemporary art pieces!

Location: 99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY

The Met Cloisters

metmuseum.org

Next up, we’ve got the Met Cloisters located in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Unlike the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Met Cloisters features European medieval art and architecture. Their collections focus on romanesque and gothic periods. So, if you have had enough of modern and contemporary art museums, then take a trip back in time and enjoy the historical filled collections of the Cloisters.

Location: 99 Margaret Crobin Dr, New York, NY

The Frick Collection

untappedcities.com

The Frick Collection is a museum located on the Upper East Side. It houses a huge collection of artwork from the Renaissance to early twentieth century pieces. And it houses the Frick Art Reference Library, one of the best art history research centers! Anyone who is a fan of art will surely love their vast collections and historical pieces!

Location: 1 E 70th St, New York, NY

Guggenheim Museum

nytimes.com

Next up is the Guggenheim Museum, located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. This museum is probably a little more well known - but I still think it’s underrated! Not only does the museum house some of the most stunning collections of impressionist, post-impressionist, early modern, and contemporary art, BUT the building itself is a work of art! The Guggenheim was designed by architect Frank Lloyd Write, and it’s probably one of the coolest buildings in the city!

Location: 1071 5th Ave, New York, NY

MoMA PS1

moma.org

Now The MoMA (The Museum of Modern Art) is a very well known museum in Manhattan. However, The MoMA PS1 which is located in Long Island City, Queens is also amazing! This museum is dedicated solely to contemporary art and has some of the coolest exhibitions. So if you love modern and experimental art - the MoMA PS1 is the museum for you!

Location: 22-25 Jackson Ave, Queens, NY