CUSTOM MOOTS ROUTT RSL
One of our favorite drafts and local nice guy Ryan Steers just completed his custom gravel bike. At 6' 6" with a 38" inseam he is the perfect candidate for the custom route and was going to be the only way to find a bike that truly fits. Ryan started working with Moots and CADEX in January to put together a build for the Routt RSL. Working with Moots, he was able to translate his proportions into a custom frame geometry with a head tube and seat tube that would accommodate his admittedly awkward body size.