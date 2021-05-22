newsbreak-logo
Dive Into the YMCA Kids’ Summer Activities

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor swim lessons will be offered through the Warren County YMCA once the water park has reopened. Member Services and Youth Development Director Ben Davis explains more:. “So in the mornings—10:00, 10:30, or 11:00 in the morning—for 30 minutes, we will be offering swim lessons. These are first-come-first-serve basis; if you’re interested, don’t be afraid to give the Y a call and ask for me, Ben, or email me at ben@warrencountyymca.org. You just to go through me to set up a time and which instructors I have available per times.”

977wmoi.com
