newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Kelly lauds $21 billion state budget bill, vetoes $500,000 for stem cell research

By Tim Carpenter
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2lT6_0a82COJT00
Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a $21 billion budget bill, but vetoed a $500,000 earmark for stem-cell research on COVID-19 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s enthusiasm when signing a new $21 billion state government budget couldn’t be dampened with the lone veto of an earmark for research using stem cells to search for a treatment of severe COVID-19 cases.

“I’m proud of this bipartisan, fiscally responsible budget that demonstrates what lawmakers can get done when we work together,” Kelly said. “This budget includes increased funding for disability services, the criminal justice system, mental health services and higher education.”

She said the appropriations would deliver critical services so that Kansans, businesses and local governments continue with the COVID-19 recovery.

The House voted 98-21 to approve Senate Bill 159, while the Senate voted 26-12 on the bill’s behalf. It’s possible the Legislature would attempt to override the governor Wednesday when convened for the final day of the annual session, but there remained sharp division between legislators who believe the state was spending too little or too much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZhY0_0a82COJT00
Rep. Tatum Lee-Hahn, R-Ness City, said she voted against the budget bill signed by Gov. Laura Kelly because it included raises for judicial branch workers, the same people who “stepped all over our toes” on K-12 education funding. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

“I refuse to give more of my hard-earned money to government that has an endless appetite for spending with no true results for the great people of Kansas,” said Rep. David French, a Lansing Republican among House members opposed to the bill.

The budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 and signed into law Friday raised state spending by $17 million to provide salary increases for employees in the Kansas court system and to add 70 new court services officers.

The Legislature rejected proposals to provide across-the-board pay raises for state workers, with some lawmakers declaring it unfair to give increases to state employees who didn’t lose jobs during the pandemic. Kelly recommended state employees get a 2.5% salary bump.

“Is the irony lost on anyone else that the very judges’ salaries that we are increasing as a ‘good job’ are the same judges that have stepped all over our toes with massive education funding?” said Rep. Tatum Lee-Hahn, a Ness City Republican irritated by previous court rulings that state aid to K-12 schools was unconstitutionally low. “This is a huge reason we cannot get control of our state’s budget.”

Topeka Rep. Vic Miller, one of the few Democrats to vote against the budget, did so for a reason contrary to Lee-Hahn’s position. Miller said he voted “no” because the rest of state employees were also deserving of a pay raise.

The law did authorize issuance of bonds to finance the $120 million renovation of Docking State Office Building next to the Capitol and $65 million in bonds for construction of a Kansas Department of Health and Environment lab in the Topeka area.

The measure funneled $53 million to public and private universities and colleges for scholarships, staff recruitment and economic development. The extra funding was designed to comply with federal requirements on higher education institutions receiving federal COVID-19 aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCDaX_0a82COJT00
Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, said he objected to Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of $500,000 for stem cell research related to COVID-19 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

The bill directed $3.6 million at the Board of Indigents’ Defense Services to boost the rate paid attorneys. It included $3 million to support implementation in Kansas of the nationwide 988 hotline for people to connect with mental health or suicide prevention counselors.

Kelly vetoed a provision setting aside $500,000 for the University of Kansas Medical Center to conduct clinical trials for a COVID-19 treatment using stem cells derived from umbilical cords. Critics said the modest level of funding to the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center would make the project not “realistic or even feasible,” because a typical clinical trial could cost 20 times the amount appropriated.

“Given those realities and the proven effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments that are now widely available, we should focus our efforts on increasing the number of Kansans who are vaccinated so that we can prevent infections, severe illnesses and deaths,” Kelly said.

Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, said he was disappointed the governor undermined research on COVID-19. He said $500,000 was enough to support a clinical trial involving 10 people.

“There is currently no treatment available for COVID-19 patients who have developed the most severe symptoms, including pneumonia,” said Thompson, among Republicans critical of Kelly’s handling of the pandemic. “There is an urgent need for a medical intervention beyond supportive therapy for these patients.”

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

115
Followers
293
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Topeka, KS
Health
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Kansas Legislature#Government Budget#Vetoes#Stem Cells#Senate Budget#State Budget#Kansans#House#Democrats#Capitol#Republicans#Lansing Republican#State Spending#Stem Cell Research#State Aid#State Employees#State Workers#Legislators#The Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate plans to attempt veto override for ‘junk’ insurance plan, will let governor ‘own’ veto of pandemic relief

TOPEKA — Senate Republicans plan to attempt an override Wednesday of Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a short-term insurance plan, but lawmakers apparently lack the votes needed to attempt any other overrides. Lawmakers in the Senate and House also plan to pass a concurrent resolution urging the governor to refuse a federal boost to unemployment […] The post Kansas Senate plans to attempt veto override for ‘junk’ insurance plan, will let governor ‘own’ veto of pandemic relief appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansans should pay more attention to this Chamber of Commerce and less attention to that other one

There’s more than one way to support business interests, Kansas. It’s a good time to remember this, after a couple of weeks in which the Topeka-based Kansas Chamber made headlines for eye-rolly reasons. First was a report that the organization was throwing a middle school mean-girl fit and ending its relationship with the U.S. Chamber […] The post Kansans should pay more attention to this Chamber of Commerce and less attention to that other one appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

How to imagine a Kansas where the anti-abortion lobby doesn’t control everything

Brett Parker seemed a little shocked. Earlier this month, the Democrat from Overland Park announced he was resigning his seat in the Kansas House of Representatives to lead a Stacey Abrams-inspired statewide community organizing effort. Joining him is former Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier, whose run for the U.S. Senate last year raised high hopes but met a defeat deeper than that hand-dug well.
Washington, DCPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family

WASHINGTON — A year after George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, his family returned Tuesday to Washington, D.C., where lawmakers have been attempting to craft a bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s policing laws.  Congress failed to act by the anniversary of Floyd’s death — the deadline that President Joe Biden had urged lawmakers […] The post Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas contemplating $200-$250 million overhaul of law enforcement training facility

TOPEKA — Proposed modernization of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson at a cost of $200 million to $250 million would adhere to curriculum and instructional reforms necessary to prepare a new generation of public-safety officers, officials said. Implementation of a campus master plan — the first since the center was authorized in […] The post Kansas contemplating $200-$250 million overhaul of law enforcement training facility appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TrafficPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Electric buses, asphalt and bridges: Politicians jostle for federal transportation cash

WASHINGTON — The nearly $1 billion that U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is seeking through Congress’ revamped earmarks process isn’t a typo. The Louisiana Republican says Baton Rouge desperately needs a new bridge to alleviate a crush of roadway congestion — at a cost of $955.2 million for several projects. That far exceeds the $20 million that House lawmakers have been told could flow back to each district if a new surface transportation bill is signed into law.
Real EstatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

How every Kansan can help solve the state’s housing crisis

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ryan Vincent is executive director of Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. “Home is the nicest word there is.”. A dusty sign bearing...