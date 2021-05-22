newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Joel Greenberg kept committing crimes well after he learned feds were investigating him

By Martin E. Comas
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an April morning in 2019, federal agents walked into the Tax Collector’s Office in Lake Mary and handed an employee a grand jury subpoena that revealed for the first time that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating whether Joel Greenberg had used public money to benefit himself. That...

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Federal Crimes#Criminal Charges#Criminal Justice#Criminal Court#Federal Charges#The Tax Collector#Sierra#The Orlando Sentinel#Orlando Sentinel#U S Attorney S Office#Federal Investigators#State Charges#Sexual Misconduct#Federal Authorities#Federal Court#Police#Prison#Federal Agents#Sex Trafficking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
SBA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Congress & Courtsspotonflorida.com

Update: Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty To Six Charges

Embattled former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has entered guilty pleas to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg appeared in the federal court in Orlando this morning. Greenberg was handcuffed and wore a dark jail jumpsuit. When asked whether... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Seminole County, FLmynews13.com

GOP official expects Greenberg guilty pleas to hurt the party

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday's plea deal by Joel Greenberg could have a lasting impact on Central Florida politics. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six criminal counts Monday. A Seminole County Republican official says Greenberg's actions paint the GOP in a negative light. Experts also...
Politicsthechestnutpost.com

Matt Gaetz’s associate Joel Greenberg accepts plea deal in ongoing investigation

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz’s friend Joel Greenberg has accepted a plea deal on charges involved child trafficking and pledged to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports on the latest, and Politico’s Florida bureau chief Matt Dixon joins CBSN to discuss the potential fallout.
Seminole County, FLclick orlando

Breaking down the case against Joel Greenberg

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty in federal court last week to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. The guilty pleas are expected to be the first in a long line of dominos that could be falling in other cases. [TRENDING:...
Seminole County, FLPosted by
Rolling Stone

Teacher Framed by Joel Greenberg in Scheme That Triggered Matt Gaetz Investigation Speaks

Brian Beute had been a teacher for almost two and half decades when he got the idea in his head to run for local office. A week after Beute filed his paperwork to run for tax collector of Seminole County, Florida, the school where he’d worked for 17 years received an anonymous letter falsely accusing him of an improper relationship with a student. Soon, sock-puppet accounts appeared online parroting the same lie. Beute went on administrative leave, and two weeks later, an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department cleared his name.
California Stateimperialvalleynews.com

California Brothers Plead Guilty To Separate But Similar Pandemic Relief Fraud Schemes

San Francisco, California - Caesar Oskan, also known as Sezer Ozkan, and his brother Ester Ozkar, also known as Eser Ozkay, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to making false statements to a financial institution in separate schemes to defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels; United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of San Francisco Field Office James Anderson; Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair; Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George; Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Weston King; and Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, Western Region Special Agent in Charge Scott Redington.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Feds say he’s a Colombo crime family associate. His lawyer denies it. Still, he’s sentenced for extortion.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island resident Primo Cassarino is a Colombo crime family associate, federal prosecutors allege. And the son of mob turncoat Primo Cassarino Sr. used those wiseguys’ “violent reputation” to extort payment of gambling debt, contend prosecutors. For that “serious” crime, Cassarino deserved to spend up to...
Elizabeth City, NCrccatalyst.com

Calls for federal action in Andrew Brown Jr. case

Leaders say justice denied and public confidence undermined by lack of criminal charges against deputies who fatally shot Brown. Protesters march in Elizabeth City after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies. Calvin Adkins / Carolina Public Press. Local and state leaders called for federal...
Everett, WAMy Clallam County

Man sentenced to prison was 12 when he committed crime

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and parole for the rest of his life for the killing of an Everett firefighter 34 years ago. Everett firefighter Gary Parks died in 1987 when Elmer Nash set fire to the Everett Community...
Manhattan, NYwcn247.com

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge to toss new indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have urged a judge to toss out a rewritten indictment against her, saying prosecutors just want to blame her for the sex crimes of former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The papers, dated May 7, were filed publicly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. They are among numerous approaches defense lawyers have taken to try to nullify charges alleging their client recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and awaits a November trial from her jail cell, where she has remained since her arrest last July.