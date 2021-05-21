Guardant Health to License IP to Foundation Medicine for $25M, Royalties Under Settlement Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of $1.6 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The proceeds from the offering of the Notes, along with cash on hand, are expected to be used to fund the Company's offer to purchase (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses. If, following the consummation of the Tender Offer, any of the 2024 Notes remain outstanding, the Company will use the remaining net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to redeem such 2024 Notes (the "Redemption").