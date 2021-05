Goodwill Manasota is providing space at its Selby/Newtown Job Connection office so that residents can receive help in applying for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding. Sarasota County received $13 million in federal aid to help residents dealing with pandemic-related financial hardships. Renters at a certain level of earnings (80 percent of the area median income) who are facing homelessness or housing instability due to Covid-19 may receive this assistance. Those who earn 50 percent or less of the area median income will be given priority. This funding—which can provide up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance to eligible individuals, plus an additional three months if needed to ensure stable housing—is available in Sarasota through $25 billion in U.S. Department of the Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funding.