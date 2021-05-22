What Professional Organizers Always Buy at IKEA

Starting fresh can sound daunting at first, but textile designer Aelfie Oudghiri took it as an opportunity to grow her personal style with the construction and decoration of her contemporary Bridgehampton cottage. And with the goal in mind to cultivate a peaceful escape from her Brooklyn home base, Oudghiri quickly found her taste maturing in a way that allowed her to design a cozy space without compromising her bold style. Still, vibrant, primary hues, geometric patterns, and eclectic trinkets from travels past fill the central bookshelf at the back of the house, letting visitors know right away that she isn’t shy about color or texture. In fact, bold color pairings are an Aelfie specialty, as seen in her marigold, black, and white bathroom and coral and royal purple guest bedroom.