newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Everything we know about Thunderbird: New Rainbow Six defender in Operation North Star

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderbird is joining Team Rainbow in Operation North Star. The new Rainbow Six defender reportedly has access to a kit filled to the brim with heals, while boasting one of the most lethal weapon loadouts. Here’s what we know so far. Operation North Star is Rainbow Six’s second expansion for...

www.dexerto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow Six#Siege#Finka#Her Kona Station#K Na Station#Weapons Thunderbird#Thunderbird Release Date#Operation North Star#Team Rainbow#Nearby Downed Players#Spas 15 Shotgun#Canada#Gadget#Heals#Emps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rainbow Six Siege: North Star announced, release date speculations

Ubisoft just confirmed the next season for R6 Siege: North Star. R6 Siege North Star Release Date – Coming Most Likely on June 2021. “If ever you need help,” Ubisoft’s announcement tweet reads, “just look up.” Rainbow Six Siege is looking to get major upgrades for the next season. While Ubisoft’s announcement doesn’t give us a lot of information to work on yet, the tweet’s words already give rise to a lot of speculations. Just look up? Will we finally get air support and/or helicopters in the game? Who knows.
Video GamesNME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ trailer teases new operator’s healing ability

Ubisoft has released a trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege that teases the game’s new operator. The clip features upcoming operator Mina ‘Thunderbird’ Sky getting ready to take off in a rescue chopper while talking about her potential role in the game. “Preparation. Speed. Precision,” she says. “These are essential when it comes to saving lives. And that’s how I fly.” The trailer also confirmed that Thunderbird will be a defender.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Everything we Know About the Avengers’ Red Room Takeover Event

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a brand new update called the “Red Room Takeover” beginning on May 20 and will introduce plenty of new features, skins, and even something called the “Champion System” which sounds interesting to say the least. According to Square Enix, “The next part of our roadmap is upon us! Following the Rooskaya Protocols that ran from May 6 to May 20, the Red Room Takeover will initiate on May 20 and will last until May 31. Agent James ‘Jimmy’ Woo has reported a number of anomalies within the HARM Room, each linked to an unknown computer virus. His diagnostic tests have indicated that the hack originated from the same IP address as the Rooskaya Protocols. Along with the virus, encrypted messages have been sent, all addressed to Black Widow from ‘Rooskaya’ herself – Yelena Belova.” So, what do we know about Marvel’s Avengers’ Red Room Takeover event?
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rainbow Six Siege devs reveal Thunderbird, tease healing gadget

After the official reveal of Operation North Star earlier this week, Ubisoft has launched another teaser for the new Rainbow Six Siege season. This time, we’re getting a look at the new operator, Thunderbird, and some teasers about what her loadout will look like. In short, expect the new op to provide a fresh set of healing options.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Every Rainbow Six Siege North Star change detailed

Operation North Star continues Rainbow Six Siege’s newfound focus on quality of life changes, promising several reworks to core gameplay mechanics, while still adding a new operator and reworking a fan-favourite map. Thunderbird is the name of the new operator joining the defensive lineup. Her ability is best described as...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Reveals New Maps and Operator

Tactical first-person shooter Rainbow Six Siege is getting an update! The massively popular team-based shooter will launch the North Star update as part of its Year 6 plan. In an online panel, developers Ubisoft Montreal outlined their plans for the second seasonal expansion, including new maps, new gear and a brand-new Operator to play as.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

The Responder: everything we know about the new BBC drama that will fill the Line of Duty void

Season 6 of Line of Duty only just ended but already it has left an Eastfield Depot-sized hole in our lives. Do they expect us to simply throw away our 'Who is H?' notebooks? And what are we supposed to do on Sunday nights? The good news is that while we wait for news about a possible seventh series of the hit show (fingers crossed), the BBC has just released details and a first look at their new police drama The Responder, starring Martin Freeman and already giving us very LoD vibes.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

Everything We Know About Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Resident Evil is one of the most iconic and genre-defining horror games. With over 110 million units shipped worldwide, Resident Evil is continuing its 25th-anniversary celebration with the upcoming premiere of the original CG anime series, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, launching exclusively on Netflix on July 8, 2021. Today, Netflix gave another look at the upcoming series, revealing both the main trailer and key art. The main trailer teases some of the upcoming events Leon and Claire will be facing, including scenes of the battlefield, zombie attacks, and a Tyrant shrouded in mystery.
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals North Star Season with Healing Operator and More

Rainbow Six Siege Operators looking for a boost to keep them in the fight will find a new source of healing when North Star, the second season of Year 6, launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. That healer’s name is Thunderbird, and she’s a new Defender hailing from the Nakoda Nation — a North American First Nation — who can deploy her Kóna Stations to deal out heals to any player in range, be they friend or foe. North Star will also include a free rework for the Favela map, as well as some impactful updates to Melusi, Smoke, Mira, and Maestro.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Shadow Warrior 3’s new trailer showcases the enemies

A brand new trailer for the first person shooter Shadow Warrior 3 has been released by Devolver Digital, with this trailer showcasing the different enemies that players will come up against. There is quite a variety of enemies on display and while we have brief looks at their attacks, much of the trailer shows them getting shot and destroyed by the main character. The gameplay does look fast paced with multiple enemies appearing on the screen to attack the player.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Rainbow Six Siege's next season adds a healing defender and reworks Favela

Rainbow Six Siege's next season is queueing up for June and Ubisoft have now handed out all the details on Year 6 Season 2. The next season, North Star, is bringing new healing defender Thunderbird and is reworking the Favela map so defenders actually have a fighting chance. North Star kicks off on June 14th but you can prep for the changes right now with Ubisoft's list of patch notes.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Everything We Know About Federations Expansion, Stellaris: Console Edition

The fourth expansion pack for Stellaris: Console Edition is coming on June 17. It’s going to kick off with the Federations expansion, which expands the diplomatic capabilities of the player including the ability to establish a galactic senate. The Stellaris: Console Edition is available on both Xbox One and PlayStation...