Everything we know about Thunderbird: New Rainbow Six defender in Operation North Star

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a brand new update called the “Red Room Takeover” beginning on May 20 and will introduce plenty of new features, skins, and even something called the “Champion System” which sounds interesting to say the least. According to Square Enix, “The next part of our roadmap is upon us! Following the Rooskaya Protocols that ran from May 6 to May 20, the Red Room Takeover will initiate on May 20 and will last until May 31. Agent James ‘Jimmy’ Woo has reported a number of anomalies within the HARM Room, each linked to an unknown computer virus. His diagnostic tests have indicated that the hack originated from the same IP address as the Rooskaya Protocols. Along with the virus, encrypted messages have been sent, all addressed to Black Widow from ‘Rooskaya’ herself – Yelena Belova.” So, what do we know about Marvel’s Avengers’ Red Room Takeover event?