10 Mind Virus Memes

Most people think of loneliness as a painful state of mind. They may not realize that it is also bad for one’s health. Loneliness puts people at increased risk of depression, dementia, and alcoholism. It can worsen just about every mental health disorder. We are tribal animals, and we require positive human connection in order to thrive. A Harvard study (which was started over 80 years ago and has followed a large cohort throughout their lives) found that good relationships were one of the most powerful predictors of well-being. According to Dr. Robert Waldinger (bit.ly/HappyLifeLessons), who currently leads the study, close relationships are more powerful than money, fame, genes, or IQ in predicting happiness, longevity, and mental health. “Loneliness kills,” he said.