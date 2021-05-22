newsbreak-logo
Mobile, AL

WATCH LIVE: USS Mobile commissioning event

By Keith Lane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, approximately 64,000 people attended the events celebrating the commissioning of the USS Mobile Friday, and now the ship commissioning itself will take place Saturday. USS Mobile (LCS 26) will be commissioned at 10:00 a.m. at the Port of Mobile. The commissioning will...

