After the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday, a lot of attention went to Auston Matthews. He scored his 40th goal in 49 games , and he is well on his way to winning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for most goals in a season. But there was another significant achievement, Sheldon Keefe recorded his 100th game as head coach, and won his 61st game. He has now won more games through his first 100 games than any coach in the Maple Leafs’ century-old record book. Several quality coaches deserve the recognition of winning the Jack Adams Award, and Keefe should be one of them.