From Abe to Cave: A Kentucky Trail For The Perfect Day Trip

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Hey, y’all! Looking for the perfect day trip in Kentucky? Look no further than this Kentucky trail: From Abe to Cave! All of this can be accomplished in the heart of the Commonwealth: Central Kentucky. It’s rich in history and an area chock-full of adventure.

Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park: 2995 Lincoln Farm Rd., Hodgenville, KY 42748

The Abe in the trail? Well, no other than our sixteenth President Abraham Lincoln! The first president born west of the Appalachian Mountains, he was born in a log cabin on Sinking Springs Farm. According to the National Park Service, “the story of Lincoln’s journey from log cabin to the White House that began here has long been a powerful symbol of the unlimited possibilities of American life. For almost a century, tourists and historians have come here to seek out the origins of the man and his virtues—honesty, unpretentiousness, tolerance, hard work, a capacity to forgive, and a clear-sighted vision of right and wrong.”

The approaching centennial of Lincoln’s birth brought interest in memorializing the president; in doing so, Robert Collier, publisher of Colliers Weekly, bought Sinking Springs Farm in 1905. He, along with his associates, formed the Abraham Lincoln Farm Association to build the memorial. To quote, “Over 120,000 individuals from across the country, including thousands of schoolchildren, contributed a total of about $350,000 for the memorial.” The cornerstone was dedicated in 1909 by President Theodore Roosevelt, while President Taft dedicated the space for the nation two years later.

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

The small cabin reminds us of Lincoln’s beginnings, which were quite humble, and the granite + marble memorial building that houses the cabin is a luxurious, stunning reminder of Lincoln’s rich legacy in the United States.

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

I am certain that y’all will love visiting the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park, as it is a fantastic piece of national history!

Mammoth Cave National Park

After a morning spent in Larue County learning about President Lincoln, head on down to the second half of the Abe to Cave Trail by visiting Mammoth Cave National Park! Mammoth Cave is the longest cave system known in the world – and it’s right in our backyards in Central Kentucky. How fabulous is that?

Fun Fact: Did you know that Mammoth Cave National Park was deemed a national park in 1941, a World Heritage Site in 1981, and an International Biosphere Reserve in 1990? That’s why it attracts visitors from nearby and afar, internationally and domestically!

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

The park spans into Edmonson, Hart, and Barren Counties. Mammoth Cave is famous for having over 400 miles of surveyed passageways, along with stunning limestone strata, capped by sandstone. There are multiple tours and adventures that one can take at Mammoth Cave – ones that are geared towards families, children, school groups, adults.. you name it! You can find more information about visiting here.

Other Activities In The Region

While a day can easily be filled going from Abe to Cave, if you need more activities (or want some great food), head over and visit my friends in Hart County! In beautiful, nearby Horse Cave, Kentucky, one can have fabulous Amish Doughnuts from R&S Salvage Grocery and Bakery, explore Hidden River Cave, shop locally downtown, dine at 5 Broke Girls (get the Chicken Fried Chicken!), have a glass of sweet tea and a bologna sandwich at the WigWam General Store, visit the famous Dennison’s Roadside Market, pet a kangaroo at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, and grab a pizza at a local favorite, Turtlelini’s!