Baseball and Softball Sectional Results

On Monday the OHSAA Division IV Bryan District Sectional Semifinal host Hicksville field was not playable so the game got moved to Tuesday. The Pirates offense could not get started while the Aces came to play by scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the first. The Aces added single runs in the third and fourth inning while holding the Pirates scoreless to take a 7-0 lead after 4. The Aces would plate 3 in the bottom half of the fifth to end the game 10-0.