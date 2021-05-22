newsbreak-logo
Baseball and Softball Sectional Results

By Robert Leyhue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s sectional games to qualify for the TSSAA state baseball and softball tournaments saw the end of the Westview Chargers season as other area teams advanced. In Class AA baseball action, Westview faced off against Ripley and started the contest strong with a home run from Ty Simpson on the games 3rd pitch. However, it would prove to be the only run for the Chargers in the game. The Tigers eventually took the lead and advanced by defeating Westview 3 to 1.

