Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching
What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Mine: Week 2 of this drama confirmed everything we suspected about the [email protected] tutor, so I'm glad Hi-soo learned the truth and knows what's going on. That being said, I can't believe her "loving husband" is such a waste of a man to make out with his ex-lover in the middle of an art exhibition with his entire family there. Hmm, maybe that's what's not jiving for me with this drama — all the men are such scoundrels. There are no heroes in this story. (I can't call N a hero, since I don't trust him 100%, but also, I desperately need the subtle swoons coming from his storyline with the maid because it's the only bit of niceness in this entire drama.)