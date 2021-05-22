Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

All the things we’re too excited to keep to ourselves. This week I want to tell you all about how I came to be obsessed with my weighted blanket. Mid-pandemic, my bed just didn’t feel the same, maybe because I was crawling into bed at 7pm and calling it a night, or due to the fact that I also used it as a desk—either way, a change was needed. I started by swapping my pink duvet for a floral mauve duvet (which was a big deal for me as I am a creature of comfort), but it didn’t do the trick. I invested in a real desk, which helped a little, but I still needed more. While scrolling through Instagram I saw an ad for a weighted blanket, and because I am easily influenced, I swiped up and peered at the images of people sleeping peacefully with jealousy brewing behind my eyes and decided to bite the bullet. “This would be the change I needed,” I told myself as I entered my shipping address at checkout. The package arrived and after a few days of letting it sit at the bottom of the flight of stairs leading to my apartment, I lugged the thirty-five pound box through my door and onto my bed. I laid down under it immediately because I needed to know what the deal was and without exaggerating, I was asleep in ten minutes. Three hours later I woke up from my unexpected nap and I haven’t slept a night at home without it since. So in closing, if you are on the fence about a blanket with some added weight, this is a sign from me to you to place your orders and sleep better ASAP. —Magdalena O’Neal, assistant editor.