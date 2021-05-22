newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Around the Farm 5/20/21: Noel pops two homers in to bring Hillcats back from 9-0 deficit, 13 inning thriller

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-A: Lynchburg 14, Myrtle Beach 13 (13 innings) Eli Morgan (SP, Columbus): 6IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 6K – Morgan got up to six innings in this one after two short starts to start the year both due to starting his spring late with an elbow issue and getting hit some in his first start starts.

indiansbaseballinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
South Lynchburg, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Burns
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Left Field#Center Field#Myrtle Beach 13 Lrb#Triple A#Pelicans#Captains#Oscalluisg#Rp#Rbi#Runs#Scoreboard Single A#2b#3b#1b#Lf#Streak#Bb#Toledo#Deficit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Myrtle Beach, SCfightnews.com

Hill Stops Julio Bassa in Myrtle Beach

In the main event of Christy Martin’s sold-out show at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, New Orleans lightweight Jeremy Hill took out Colombian Deivi Julio Bassa with a four-knockdown beating. Dropping Bassa twice in round two and twice more in the fourth, prompted referee Bill Clancy to halt matters at 2:09 of the round. Hill was coming off his first career loss in March, while Bassa was coming off a recent win in March. Julio Bassa showed excellent ring genetics as he is related to former Colombian world champions Jorge Eliecer Julio and Fidel Bassa. He was able to land some nice counters on Hill, but once Hill realized the naturally smaller Bassa couldn’t hurt him, he opened up, scoring the knockdown and hurting Bassa even when he didn’t knock him down. With the win, Hill moves to 15-1, 9 KOs, while Bassa falls to 22-10, 14 KOs.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

SCHSL baseball, softball first round playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of the playoffs for our local SCHSL baseball and softball teams wrapped up on Saturday. Scores can be found below. Braves host Lexington on Monday at 6:00 p.m. (Elimination Game) ---- North Myrtle Beach 1. James Island 3. Chiefs travel to Hartsville...