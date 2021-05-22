Firefighters Battle House Fire on Route 394 in North Harmony
Firefighters from six area departments battled a house fire Friday evening in the Town of North Harmony. Ashville Fire responded to the fire at 2996 Route 394 just after 8:15 PM and was later joined by crews from Busti, Chautauqua, Panama, Lakewood and Bemus Point, as well as Emergency Services. County dispatchers say there were no injuries reported. At this time, there is no word on a cause. The fire caused a stretch of Route 394 between Cheney Road and Ramsey Road to shut down for approximately 2 1/2 hours.