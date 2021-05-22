newsbreak-logo
Chautauqua County, NY

Catholic Charities Appoints New District Director of Chautauqua County

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic Charities of Buffalo this week announced the appointment of Melanie Ricketts as District Director of Chautauqua County. Ricketts succeeds Maria Perez-Cruz, who retired earlier this year. In her new role as District Director, Ricketts is responsible for the overall administration and function of Chautauqua County's two offices at 326 Central Avenue in Dunkirk and 42 Dunham Avenue in West Ellicott. Services provided include basic emergency assistance, counseling, domestic violence offenders program, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program, and WIC. Ricketts will also supervise staff and carry out county and community involvement, including creating and coordinating collaborations and initiatives throughout Chautauqua County. Ricketts joined Catholic Charities in 2010 in the multisystemic therapy program, serving as a therapist and supervisor until 2015. After a brief hiatus, she rejoined the organization in 2017. Most recently, Ricketts served as a multisystemic therapy supervisor in Niagara County, providing supervision to therapists regarding the implementation of therapeutic interventions specific to families, relationships and adolescent development.

