Iranian Government to Weed Out Illegal Bitcoin Miners in The Country
In collaboration with intelligence officers, the Iranian government has set out to comb out bitcoin miners operating illegally within the country. Iran, which had legalized the mining process in 2019, has gained popularity among crypto miners due to its subsidized electricity costs. This has attracted miners from different countries such as China and Turkey, subsequently resulting in an increase in the number of mining farms.