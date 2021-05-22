Iranian Government to Weed Out Illegal Bitcoin Miners in The Country

Bitcoin dominance over other cryptocurrencies has risen back up to 45% after the weekend carnage that saw another US$400 billion wiped off crypto’s total market cap. Crypto traders awoke to a bloodbath on Monday morning, with most altcoins having shed 20% to 30% of their value over the weekend. By comparison, the industry’s main players Bitcoin and Ethereum were down 7% and 10% respectively, demonstrating where the crypto faithful look for safety — relatively speaking, if an asset that can shrink by 7 to 10% overnight can be considered a safe harbor — in times of crisis.