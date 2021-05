Pierre-Alain Girod is chief scientific officer (CSO) for Selexis SA. He holds a PhD in plant biochemistry from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI, on the degradation of proteins by the ubiquitin pathway. Girod returned to Switzerland in 1993, where he discovered a family of sequences that are involved in the epigenetic regulation of genes. That discovery subsequently has been used to express therapeutic proteins in the biopharmaceutical industry. Girod has been CSO at Selexis since 2006. We chatted in March 2021 about his company’s work with Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells and other expression systems.