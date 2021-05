Special to Plumas News by Nancy Degger, Plumas Eureka State Park Association Membership Chair. Hello friends of Plumas Eureka State Park. As you know, last summer our programs and fundraisers were very limited due to Covid-19, but we were able to purchase a new storage building at the campground to replace the one that collapsed several years ago, and also put new shingles on the front half of the Moriarty House.