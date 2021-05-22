newsbreak-logo
Martin County, FL

Oakbrooke Estates May 2021 Market Report

By Gabe Sanders
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor May 2021, there are no homes for sale in the Oakbrooke Estates community of Palm City in Martin County. There are also no homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, 3 Oakbrooke Estates homes have sold. Sales prices ranged from $440,000 up to $500,000. This works out to an average sales price of $475,167 or $182.49 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes sold for an average of 98% of list price and went under contract in an average of 19 days after being listed.

