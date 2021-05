DII – OT Winners! SAC Rolling!. Saint Anselm 12 – Seton Hill 11 (OT) Not many people gave the Hawks much of a chance against the more-seasoned Seton Hill team, but they didn’t seem to care. The Hawks scored six of the last eight goals including the OT winner to send SHU home packing. The Hawks proved the doubters wrong and took down a very strong Seton Hill team that may have been looking ahead to LeMoyne. With the win, Saint Anselm got a rematch with the Dolphins of LeMoyne, but that’s where its magical season ended, 11-7.