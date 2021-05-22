newsbreak-logo
Game #46: Pinder Power, Laser Laureano lead A’s past Angels

By Athletics Nation
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland A’s just got humbled by the Houston Astros this week, but one-quarter of the way through the 2021 season they were still yet to play their other three rivals in the AL West division. That changed Friday, as the A’s opened a series against the Los Angeles Angels...

MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Yuli Gurriel belts 3-run homer to lead Astros past Angels

Michael Brantley delivered an RBI single before Yuli Gurriel added a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Houston Astros took a 5-1 home win over the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday. Brantley plated Jose Altuve with his hit off Alex Claudio, snapping a 1-1 tie resulting from a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Bottom of Sox lineup is starting to erupt

Don’t look now, but the bottom of the Boston Red Sox lineup is starting to wake up. After an abysmal first month, where the Red Sox 6-9 hitters were tied for second to last in wRC+ in the entire league, things are starting to look up. Hunter Renfroe has completely...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels and Previewing the Blue Jays

The Red Sox took the three-game home series against the Angels and are now tied with the A’s for the second-best record in the American League. In the first game of the series, Nick Pivetta returned off the COVID IL (after experiencing side effects to the vaccine) and threw six innings with seven strikeouts and only two runs. He was really dealing with his slider in this game with an outstanding 55 percent strike rate. The bottom of the lineup sealed the deal as Christian Vázquez, Hunter Renfroe, Marwin Gonzalez, and Bobby Dalbec all had productive at-bats.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Indians look to break 3-game losing streak against Angels

Cleveland Indians (21-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-22, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -140, Indians +122; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Can Tribe get back in the win column in Los Angeles?

Can the Cleveland Indians get back in the win column in Los Angeles?. The Cleveland Indians are in the midst of their first west coast road trip since 2019 and while the trip started well with a 4-2 win, the Tribe have now lost their last three games by a combined deficit of 17-8. The Seattle Mariners managed to prove that the offensive struggles of the Tribe are far from fixed and that Shane Bieber is in fact human as his record-breaking strikeout streak came to a close. Luckily, Cleveland can now put that series behind them as they move south along the west coast to face the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBSun-Journal

Dalbec’s home run in seventh lifts Red Sox past Angels

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Friday night. The Red Sox opened the weekend series with their second straight victory after dropping three in a row. Matt Andriese (2-2) got the win despite allowing José Iglesias’ two-run double in the seventh, and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Albert Pujols Reacts To Signing With The Dodgers

It’s been quite a whirlwind of a month for Albert Pujols. The future Hall of Famer saw his career with the Angels end a week ago and begin with the Dodgers on Monday. While excited to get to work with the Dodgers, Pujols couldn’t help but thank the Angels and their fans in a statement on Monday.
MLBESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES --  Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels power past Indians, but Mike Trout strains right calf

There were conflicting emotions at Angel Stadium on Monday night. After the first inning of the Angels’ series-opener against the Cleveland Indians, star center fielder Mike Trout was forced to exit the game with a right calf strain that he seemed to sustain while running the bases. Minutes later, two-way...
MLBConnecticut Post

Civale, Naylor lead Indians past Ohtani's Angels, 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ever since Aaron Civale was a youngster coming up in Connecticut, he has thrived on being the underdog in a big pitching matchup. Not many names in baseball are bigger than Shohei Ohtani these days, and Civale more than held his own against the Angels' two-way star during another big win for the Cleveland Indians.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBBoston Globe

Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.