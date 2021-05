When the weather gets bad, you’re often left with one of two choices: wear a goofy-looking rubber boot that will keep your feet dry but will feel horribly out of place when you get to where you’re going (rubber boots in a coffee shop are a terrible icebreaker on a blind date) or wear some fancy kicks that will look great but will leave your socks soaked. If you want to look good but don’t want to make that noticeable “squish squish” sound when you walk through Target, you’re going to want a rain boot that’s got a bit of style. This is where the Palladium Pampa Cuff WP Lux rain boot comes in handy.