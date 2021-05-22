Exactly How To Roll A Joint With A Filter

We analyze the relevance of the generalized Kronheimer construction for the gauge-gravity correspondence. We study the general structure of IIB supergravity D3-brane solutions on crepant resolutions $Y$ of singularities $\mathbb{C}^3/\Gamma$ with $\Gamma$ a finite subgroup of $SU(3)$. Next we concentrate on another essential item for the D3-brane construction, i.e., the existence of a Ricci-flat metric on $Y$, with particular attention to the case $\Gamma=\mathbb{Z}_4$. We conjecture that on the exceptional divisor the Kronheimer Kähler metric and the Ricci-flat one, that is locally flat at infinity, coincide. The conjecture is shown to be true in the case of the Ricci-flat metric on ${\rm tot} K_{{\mathbb WP}[112]}$ that we construct, which is a partial resolution of $\mathbb{C}^3/\mathbb{Z}_4$. For the full resolution we have $Y=\operatorname{tot} K_{\mathbb{F}_{2}}$, where $\mathbb{F}_2$ is the second Hizebruch surface. We try to extend the proof of the conjecture to this case using the one-parameter Kähler metric on $\mathbb{F}_2$ produced by the Kronheimer construction as initial datum in a Monge-Ampère (MA) equation. We exhibit three formulations of this MA equation, one in terms of the Kähler potential, the other two in terms of the symplectic potential; in all cases one can establish a series solution in powers of the fiber variable of the canonical bundle. The main property of the MA equation is that it does not impose any condition on the initial geometry of the exceptional divisor, but uniquely determines all the subsequent terms as local functionals of the initial datum. While a formal proof is still missing, numerical and analytical results support the conjecture. As a by-product of our investigation we have identified some new properties of this type of MA equations that we believe to be so far unknown.