COVID-19 is spreading at slower rates in most of Alberta, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday, but hospitalizations and ICU stays continue rising. “These are positive signs that transmission may be starting to slow, although the Calgary zone is still quite high,” she said at a Tuesday news conference. “Having said that, it is important to note that our active case count is the second highest that has ever been and our positivity rate is still very high.”