The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a three-month “free Muni” pilot program today, the first step toward a summer of ditching your Clipper Card. While this might sound like we’re just over a month away from hopping on the bus for free, the legislation could still be vetoed by Mayor London Breed, and even if that doesn’t happen, it would also need to be approved by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's board.