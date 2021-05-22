newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 despite recent bear run – Willy Woo says

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bitcoin analyst says the Bull-Run of Bitcoin is not yet over, despite the massive drop in price recently. Willy Woo Says that many market indicators are pointing toward price positivity for the cryptocurrency. Woo expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 per coin but doesn’t know what period it will happen.

Bitcoin Correction Or Bear Market?

This article is part of the Crypto Confidential newsletter. You can sign up here to receive it on Saturdays. CRYPTO ROLLER COASTER: This week, the price of bitcoin collapsed below $40,000, taking the rest of the market with it—only to recover dramatically the next day...and tumble again. HOW DID WE...
Ethereum Price Rises 13% Trying to Hit $3,000, ETH Looks to Flip Bitcoin

After the recent crash of the crypto market, Ethereum price has recovered and ETH is now trading above $2800 for the first time in recent weeks. In the past few weeks, ETH, the second-largest crypto asset by market cap, has been trading below its all-time high. During this period, the value of the asset went as low as $1,755 after its ATH of over $4,400. This ETH price correction followed that of Bitcoin which also saw its price drop to a 3-months low.
Big Bitcoin Bull Run Far From Over, Says Crypto Trader Tyler Swope

Crypto analyst and influencer Tyler Swope says that Bitcoin’s bull market is still intact despite BTC’s recent 50% plunge from all-time highs. In a new video, the host of Chico Crypto tells his 244,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s following the work of emerging on-chain analysts who unveil long-term bullish signals for Bitcoin.
Where is bitcoin headed to next? $100,000 – or $12,000?

One of bitcoin’s original goals as a decentralised currency, was that it obviated the need for central banking. One of its achievements is that it has obviated the need for roller coasters as well. What a ride!. So let’s start with a price update. Let’s see if we can work...
Why Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Could Still Reach $100K In 2021

Hypervolatility in cryptocurrencies creates opportunity and reward, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said Monday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Volatility in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is systematic to the network itself, Lee said. Much of the recent volatility came from institutional traders on the short side of the Bitcoin trade, he said, adding that he...
Why The Recent China FUD Is Bullish For Bitcoin

Bitcoin price has now tanked by more than 50% from top to bottom, assuming that the bottom is in. The storm of pain for investors has come due to a series of FUD, capped off by China’s strictest stance against crypto yet. A high ranking member of the People’s Republic...
Why Do Experts Think That Bitcoin Will Reach $100,000?

The most popular cryptocurrency of all time is Bitcoin. It is a virtual currency that was first presented as an already conceived concept about 11 years ago when all the plans for its development were brought to light in which no one believed. Now, 11 years later, the whole world is crazy about this currency and is making plans to invest more and more to make a profit that will benefit. Others make plans to trade with her and make as much money as possible for themselves. This shows how wrong the initial expectations for BTC were and how much this currency offers opportunities for anyone who decides on it.
SkyBridge Capital Founder Says Bullish Run Of Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not Over Yet

Over the course of the last couple of days, the world’s largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization Bitcoin (BTC) has faced various price crashes. The worst one was that when the price value of the leading digital currency went below the psychological level of $30k recently losing the key support as well. It has however recovered to much extent as it has gained the support level of $40k. But the bearish sentiments are still lurking around the major digital currency. Meanwhile, a cryptocurrency analyst says that the bullish run of Bitcoin is not yet over.
Two Paths Of A Bitcoin Bull Run, And If A Bear Phase Is Next

Bitcoin price has plummeted more than 50% from recent highs, falling to as low as $30,000 in a matter of a flash. The selloff was enough to shock the entire market, causing the most liquidations and coins to be deposited since Black Thursday. There’s now talk of the bull run...
Bitcoin Stabilizes After Recent Volatility

Bitcoin managed to stay near the $40,000 level after huge swings in recent trading sessions. Know where Bitcoin is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Kelly Evans: Bitcoin Hits the Skids

Forgive me for not being a little more excited by Bitcoin's sudden collapse to $30,000, but come on, it's still double where it was last November when Bill Miller and Stan Druckenmiller essentially endorsed it (you can read more about that here). Plus, it was a straight line up through...