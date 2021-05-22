newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is June a good month for buying Sysco Corporation shares?

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe management of the company announced last week a new $5 billion share repurchase plan. Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) shares have advanced from $74.14 above $86 since the beginning of January 2021, and the current price stands around $80.51. Sysco reported softer than expected third-quarter results this month; still, the company’s management expects to see improving demand trends as restrictions ease in the areas in which Sysco operates.

invezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multinational Corporation#Trading Revenue#Total Revenue#U S Markets#Syy#American#Invezz#Y Y#Ebitda#Wells Fargo#Sysco Corporation Shares#Sysco Shares#Buying Sysco#Summary Sysco#Company#Gaap Eps#Demand#Today#Improving Demand Trends#Chief Executive Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,595 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksBusiness Insider

Stock Alert: Veritiv Corporation Adds 16%; Ups Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Shares of business-to-business distribution solutions and services provider Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) are climbing more than 16% Monday morning. The company on Monday said its Board has approved the up-sizing of its existing share buy-back program from $50 million to $100 million. The company has about $71 million remaining...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities analysts recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,016 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of C$59, which is approximately 6.77% above the present share price of $45.8. Choy expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 801,127 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Sysco Reveals Strategy, Recipe for Growth, and Introduces Purpose-Driven Framework

HOUSTON,TX - Recognized throughout the industry for its distribution prowess, Sysco has unveiled a robust new strategy that poises the company for increased growth over the next few years. Announced at the distributor’s 2021 Investor Day on May 20, the strategy update highlighted new initiatives set to transform Sysco, helping the company grow 1.5 times faster than the market by the end of the 2024 fiscal year and gain access to over $2 billion in cost and debt reduction.
StocksUSA Today

ADP, PepsiCo, Sysco: Consider buying these 3 stocks in retirement

If you're a retiree, you need to be careful about which stocks are in your investment portfolio. Income is important, so you should prioritize dividend stocks. You also want to make sure that these are stable companies that won't fall off the map too quickly and drag your savings down with them. Luckily, there are a handful of great stocks that fit these criteria and can provide some modest growth as well.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 exciting ASX tech shares that could be buys

There are a number of exciting ASX tech shares that might be interesting to think about for the long-term. Technology businesses have a few inherent advantages. For example, most technology businesses can offer their software with very little variable costs – it doesn’t cost much to replicate software for the next customer – leading to rising profit margins with new customers.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Sysco to acquire US-based Italian food co.

Houston-based Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) will acquire Greco and Sons, an Illinois-based distributor of Italian foods, from private equity firm Arbor Investments and the Greco family. The companies did not announce financial terms of the deal or a target closing timeline. The deal still needs to receive regulatory approval and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sysco Corp. (SYY) Guiding adjusted earnings per share in FY22 of $3.23 to $3.43

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At its 2021 Investor Day today, President and CEO Kevin Hourican and other senior executives of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) presented a strategy update and highlighted initiatives to transform Sysco into a more growth-oriented, purpose-led, agile, innovative and customer-focused company.