The following story is brought to you courtesy of PJ Media. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. Earlier this month, Jen Psaki admitted that the White House doesn’t recommend Joe Biden taking impromptu questions from the media. She didn’t explain why—we all know why. Joe Biden can barely read off a script intelligibly, let alone speak off the cuff. But, it seems like Psaki has been spending a bit too much time with Joe Biden, as she appeared to forget what HUD stands for.