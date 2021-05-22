What is Manchester City up to in the NFT space lately?

Your happy-clappy, hippy-dippy Fiver is a lover of all God’s living creatures, with the one exception of people, who are the worst. Imagine, then, how thrilled we were on Tuesday morning to see that the daddy long-legs, previously reported missing on manoeuvres behind Granny Fiver’s signed picture of Steve Ogrizovic, presumed dead, was back! Up he popped, repeatedly flying into a closed window, a relentless four-to-the-floor beat, stuck in a loop. Sadly, The Fiver’s brief pang of existential joy quickly curdled into garden-variety misery, as we suddenly realised what you’re already thinking. Also, what if it’s not the same daddy long-legs, but a different one, also resigned to joylessly going through the motions, every day the same, until it drops? Is that better or worse? It won’t be good news, that much we know.