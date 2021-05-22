newsbreak-logo
Orick, CA

Photos: Lupine Bloom Boom

By Mark Larson
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ongoing drought, Mother Nature delivered this month on the long-anticipated "super bloom" of lupines along Bald Hills Road in Redwood National Park. It's been at least four years since the last large display of lupine appeared on the hills 18 miles east of the intersection withU.S. Highway 101 north of Orick.

