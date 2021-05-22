newsbreak-logo
Album Review: Twenty One Pilots - Scaled and Icy

By Mason Meyers
gigwise.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hype behind Twenty One Pilots' new album Scaled and Icy has been as gigantic as the blue dragon found throughout the promotional material; with theories linking back to the band's previous concept-album-outings a plenty. Unfortunately for us, Twenty One Pilots latest full-lengthisn’t the fully-fledged, impressive, groundbreaking concept album that fans had been hyping themselves up for. Instead, what we received is an unfocused, often forgettable, attempt to appeal to the masses with cutesy pop tunes.

