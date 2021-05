Dean Smith has heaped plenty of praise on Aston Villa attacker Bertrand Traore following an impressive debut season for the Premier League side after joining last summer. Speaking to the press via Aston Villa’s official Twitter page ahead of tomorrow night’s league clash with Everton, the Villa manager was impressed with how the former Lyon winger had adapted to live with the Birmingham-based club, with Smith saying when asked about Traore: “He’s a marvellous technician, I’ve been really pleased and I expect better from him next season as well.”