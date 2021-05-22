Aldi 101: How to save on groceries, get $2.95 wine, knock-off Chick-fil-A and find rare deals without coupons

You’re at a restaurant on a second date with someone you really like. The server walks over and asks, “Can I get you something to drink?”. You pick up the wine men—er, scan the QR code to pull up the wine list. A bead of sweat trickles down your forehead. This is never easy, considering you know nothing about wine. “Uhhhh, how about a bottle of this one?” you say, pointing to the second-cheapest wine on the menu. That allows you to flex by buying an entire bottle, but you’re not made of money, and now you’ve avoided the embarrassment of ordering the cheapest wine offered.