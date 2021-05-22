newsbreak-logo
George Floyd’s murder fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. A year later, activists and families are clashing over what comes next

By Marc Ramirez, Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement built unprecedented influence. It also faces criticism over some of its goals.

