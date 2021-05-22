George Floyd’s murder fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. A year later, activists and families are clashing over what comes next

It has been a year since the brutal murder of George Floyd, causing a global outpouring of an anger and grief.His cries of "I can’t breathe" shocked the world. That could have been my brother, my nephew, that could have been me.His death sparked a powerful movement that spread to workplaces, schools and onto the streets of our country. It’s made people reflect on our society and ask questions about our history.In the same year, Black, Asian and ethnic minority people have been unequally impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as Baroness Lawrence’s recent report for Labour revealed. Our communities were...