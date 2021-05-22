George Floyd’s murder fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. A year later, activists and families are clashing over what comes next

May 25th marks one year to the day since the murder of George Floyd; a day that could be considered the catalyst of the racial revolution. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic during a U.S. election year with a contentious presidential administration exacerbated what has seemed like a targeted pattern of brutality against Black and brown people. Unlike several of the horrific stories we’ve witnessed in the past, the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests during a time when attention was heightened. Within the last year, support for the Black Lives Matter movement has reached new heights and conversations about systemic racism and critical race theory have intensified. Have companies put their black squares and statements of solidarity into action? Looking back at the last 12 months, here are some patterns that have emerged when examining the treatment of Black employees within corporations.