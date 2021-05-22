Celebrate Morgan Stewart’s Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

Naomi Campbell's birthday is hitting a little differently this year. The legendary supermodel, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, took a moment to express her gratitude in a Saturday, May 22 Instagram post. To celebrate her 51st birthday, the runway icon shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby. "Blessed And Grateful," Naomi captioned her post, while also tagging her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell. Many of the star's friends shared sweet messages in the comments section to mark her birthday. "There she is!!!!! Best birthday gift ever," Andy Cohen responded, with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath replying, "Happy Birthday...