Celebrate Morgan Stewart’s Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

Congrats are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell! The 50-year-old just welcomed her first child and she announced it via Instagram on Tuesday. Campbell posted an adorable photo of her new baby girl’s feet along with the caption that read, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote. ”So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she continued while tagging her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell in the photo.