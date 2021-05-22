newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrate Morgan Stewart’s Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

So many reasons to celebrate. E! News personality Morgan Stewart in celebrating her first birthday as a wife and mother today, May 22. The Daily Pop co-host welcomed daughter Row on…

wvli927.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Girl#E News#Daughter Row#Pics#Personality#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Post

Naomi Campbell's birthday is hitting a little differently this year. The legendary supermodel, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, took a moment to express her gratitude in a Saturday, May 22 Instagram post. To celebrate her 51st birthday, the runway icon shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby. "Blessed And Grateful," Naomi captioned her post, while also tagging her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell. Many of the star's friends shared sweet messages in the comments section to mark her birthday. "There she is!!!!! Best birthday gift ever," Andy Cohen responded, with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath replying, "Happy Birthday...
Moviesfashionweekdaily.com

Cher Confirms Cher, The Movie Is Happening As She Celebrates Her 75th Birthday

Well, it’s about time! Straight from the horse’s mouth—Cher, The Movie biopic is officially in the works. The iconic performer confirmed the news on Twitter hours before turning 75-years-old on May 20. Here’s what we know so far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winner Eric Roth (yes, of “A Star...
SciencePosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Campbell welcomes her baby girl into the world

Congrats are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell! The 50-year-old just welcomed her first child and she announced it via Instagram on Tuesday. Campbell posted an adorable photo of her new baby girl’s feet along with the caption that read, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote. ”So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she continued while tagging her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell in the photo.
Relationshipsimdb.com

How Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Keep the Romance Alive With Baby Row

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw aren't slowing down anytime soon. The new parents welcomed baby Row on Feb. 17, 2021, and both Stewart and McGraw have their hands full juggling parenthood, married life and work. The duo discussed how they keep the romance alive through it all on Dr. Phil's podcast Phil in the Blanks. Sounds like an interesting topic for a father-in-law to hear about! While McGraw swears he's the more romantic partner, Stewart added that they're both "equally thoughtful"—she even threw McGraw a surprise birthday party! "He's probably more romantic but I'm thoughtful," Stewart summed up. However, McGraw did surprise her with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Inside Scott Disick’s 38th Birthday Party: Photos With the Kardashians, Amelia Gray Hamlin, More

The Lord’s day! Scott Disick had a lavish 38th birthday party on Monday, May 24, with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and more. “New Harley, can’t complain … Thanks @ameliagray,” Scott, who is still rocking a blond mohawk, captioned two videos on his Instagram Story that showed him cruising on the Harley Davidson motorcycle. Amelia, 19, clearly wanted her man to have a special day because the name-brand hogs can cost upwards of $44,000 for a 2020 model.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Emma Stone’s Baby Girl’s Full Name Revealed On Birth Certificate

Two months after welcoming her darling daughter into the world, fans now know what Emma Stone named her baby girl. Two months after her birth, Emma Stone‘s daughter’s name has been revealed. According to the baby girl’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, the La La Land star and husband Dave McCary are the proud parents to Louise Jean McCary. There’s an incredibly sweet meaning by the name, which pays tribute to one of Emma’s loved ones and herself.