Nokia goodies coming with Nokia G20 purchase in Thailand

No matter how many Android handsets HMD releases, it's the remakes of Nokia's classics that generate the most hype. We've already seen new takes on the iconic 3310, the 8110 (aka the "bananaphone") and the music-focused 5310. But nothing screams noughties like a flip phone. Well, HMD actually released one of those in 2019 with the Nokia 2720 Flip (an updated version of the 2720 Fold) but it wasn't available in the US. That's about to change, though, as the feature phone is heading to these shores on May 20th as an exclusive to Verizon (Engadget's parent company).