Tekken Online Challenge 2021 to begin on June 1

Bandai Namco and From Software's silence on Elden Ring has become deafening, but it seems like more details on the highly anticipated game are on the horizon. Well-known insider Omnipotent shared a new teaser on the ResetERA forums revealing that news on Elden Ring, possibly even a release date announcement, are closer than they appear. With the E3 right behind the corner, it's likely we will finally hear and see more of the game in the next few weeks.