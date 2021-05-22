Tekken Online Challenge 2021 to begin on June 1
Bandai Namco Esports has announced the Tekken Online Challenge 2021 that will begin on June 1, 2021. There will apparently be an online event for each of the 14 regions. The Tekken Online Challenge 2021 will take place in North America, Central America, South America, West Europe, East Europe, West Africa, South Africa, Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Philippines & East Asia, Oceania, Korea and Japan. Details about the scheduling for the Tekken Online Challenge 2021 are currently unavailable on the Tekken World Tour website.www.eventhubs.com