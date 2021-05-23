Birmingham Outdoor Movie Nights Are In Full Swing

In the wake of a pandemic, traditional movie theaters are struggling, but a sudden resurgence in drive-ins just might save the film industry. The few drive-in movie theaters still in existence are some of the first places to reopen, or in many cases, they never closed at all.

Want to sit under the night sky stars and enjoy a movie?

Birmingham Movie Nights at Booth Park will help you experience just that. You'll get to enjoy free movies all summer long, outside with your family and friends.

Birmingham Movie Nights 2021 start at 7:30P.M. on select nights in the summer. Since the movie is provided, all that guests must bring is a lawn chair or blanket and of course don’t forget the popcorn and snacks! Before you know it, you and your family will have the backyard movie night you once envisioned.

Birmingham Movie Nights also features pre-show entertainment that begins at 7:30P.M. The movie then begins around 8:45P.M.

Schedule:

Friday, June 11, 2021 Little Mermaid

Friday, July 16, 2021 Elf

Friday, August 13, 2021 Cars

Location:

Booth Park

Harmon and North Old Woodward

Birmingham, MI, 48009

Under the circumstances of bad weather, Movie Nights will move indoors to Berkshire Middle School at 21707 W 14 Mile Road. Keep an eye on the Birmingham Shopping District Facebook page for updates or visit www.ALLINBirmingham.com for frequent updates.

Booth Park is a family friendly park that features an playscape, tunnel, turf hill/amphitheater, rain garden, stream banks and a trail connecting to the Rouge River Trail.

Movies may be busy so just know that space is on a first-come-first-parked basis until full. Arriving early is the best way to ensure a spot for this popular attraction. It is asked that guests remember to social distance and give other visitors the recommended 6 feet of safe space when leaving your vehicle. Please note that advanced reservations will not be taken.

Now is the time to take advantage of summer and start a new family tradition: drive in movie nights!

Photo By: Unsplash