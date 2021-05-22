newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

World Famous Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington

Posted by 
DarrylBrooks
DarrylBrooks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMFUU_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

Seattle, Washington is a big city, but not huge; more along the size of Denver or San Francisco. Most people know that Seattle is located in the northwest corner of the state, or country for that matter. But many don't realize that it is not on the Pacific Ocean. Seattle is 100 miles inland from the ocean, or 150 miles by way of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea.

And like the best of the big cities we like to visit, Seattle has its own unique character. It has a funky, musical vibe, like Nashville, Memphis, or New Orleans. The grunge music scene originated there in the mid-80s, and you can still find memorials for Curt Cobain and Chris Cornell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2LxT_0a81oclK00
Chris Cornell MemorialImage by Author

Seattle, Washington, also has a collection of some of the most colorful characters you will encounter. A walk through any of the city's many parks will provide you with a view of the hip and the homeless, as well as Seattle's thriving busker scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiOVB_0a81oclK00
Ballerin in the ParkImage by Author

Seattle, Washington, has food glorious food.

It has coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dONsE_0a81oclK00
The Original StarbucesImage by Author

Lots and lots of coffee.

It has rain. The rain in Seattle, Washington is almost a cliche, but on a rare bright sunny day, you can watch the citizens of the city cheering up and coming out to play.

It has the Space Needle and Lake Union, and Queen Anne Hill; all lovely places to visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLKQM_0a81oclK00
Views Around SeattleImages by Author

And it has Pike Place Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0xbB_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

Don't mispronounce it; you will irritate the locals. It's not Pikes Place Market; it's Pike Place Market, as in the market on Pike Place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6LaH_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

If you come down Pike Street from downtown, which becomes Pike Place when it turns at the market, you are greeted with the old Public Market Center sign as you cross Second Avenue. But if you come down Pine Street, you will see the famous Public Market sign overlooking Elliot Bay and Puget Sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4E3p_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

As you enter the market proper from either end, you will be met by a cacophony of sights, sounds, smells, and tastes. As you bounce off the crowds of people slowly moving through the market, all five senses are assaulted at once. From the flower stalls, past the fruits and vegetables to the restaurants and the fish markets, there is no place quite like it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezdxd_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

As a photographer, it is Mecca. The people, the flowers, and the food will occupy me for the better part of a day. On many occasions, I've walked through with my family, and as we finally break through to open-air at the end of the market, they are always (though they shouldn't be by now) shocked that I want to turn around and do it again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIMTN_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

There are many wonderful places to eat there, but if you stop and sample all the wares that are thrust at you as you walk through, you won't be hungry long. Surprisingly, one of our favorite places to eat is a little taste of home. Near the southern end of the market, just across from the seafood tossing vendors at the Pike Place Seafood Market, is Pike's Pit Bar-B-Que. Delicious slow-roasted pork and Brunswick Stew.

And there are several other places we like to eat there, especially when we are ready for one of the rare and coveted seats to rest and refresh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAnP1_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

But that's not how you eat at Pike Place Market. Starting at one end, just walk all the way through, accepting any sample that is thrust your way. There are pastries and bread. There are delicious chocolate-covered Chukar cherries. There is the fruit that tastes like fruit tasted when you were a kid. Ahh, the fruit. Peaches that will bring tears to your eyes. Even living in the peach state of Georgia, I haven't tasted peaches this good in decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXYHX_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

This is definitely a place you want to hold off on until post-Covid. Crowded doesn't begin to describe it. But, it's not always like that. If you don't like crowds, get there before it opens for a quiet stroll and maybe a conversation with the vendors. Get a taste of some of that wonderful fruit before it gets handled by the masses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JG3Nv_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

But to experience Pike Place Market in all its glory, visit on a holiday weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oac2H_0a81oclK00
PIke Place MarketImage by Author

You've never seen anyplace like it.

View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
DarrylBrooks

DarrylBrooks

Alpharetta, GA
1K+
Followers
195
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a writer with over 16 years of experience and hundreds of articles. I write about photography, productivity, life skills, money management and much more.

 https://darrylbrooksphotography.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cornell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pike Place Market#Restaurants#Fruit#Food Drink#San Francisco#Denver#Memphis#Pike Place#Marketimage#Parkimage#Public Market Center#Pike S Pit Bar B Que#Brunswick Stew#Chukar#Post Covid#Space Needle#Author Seattle#Pike Street#Downtown#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
DarrylBrooks

Yes, You Can Find Peace and Quiet in Las Vegas, Nevada

For years, I traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, on business at least twice a year. Then, about the time that was winding down, our daughter and her husband moved out there, so we visited them once or twice every year until they moved on to Denver. But even with no real reason to go, we still got there occasionally just because it is so different and so alive.
Denver, COPosted by
DarrylBrooks

What's Not to Like About Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado is a city of a little over 600,000 people perched on the high plains just east of the Rocky Mountains. It has a very diverse culture with many attractions and great places to eat. It is also a good stopping-off point to visit some of the nearby attractions. I have been there many times in the last few years both in summer and winter. It has so much to offer, it's hard to fit everything in.
Posted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Pike Brewing announces a new partnership with SHG

Pike Brewing joins a team of iconic Northwest businesses. Seattle’s iconic brewery continues to focus on the future with new investments from Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. When Charles and Rose Ann Finkel started Pike Brewing Company in 1989, they imagined creating a brewery that would last for...
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Washington StateCBS 58

United Airlines adds nonstop service from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- United Airlines announced it will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) beginning Thursday, July 1. United Airlines made the announcement on Monday, May 17. The new flights will operate seven days a week, departing Milwaukee at...
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.