NBA Betting – 2020-21 NBA Championship Odds Update!

Bradley Beal’s 2020-21 performance cemented the ninth-year guard as one of the best players in the NBA. In recent years, he has quickly become one of the league’s elite scorers, capable of putting the ball in the basket at the rim, from mid-range and from beyond the arc – even as the focus of every opponent’s scouting report. For the second year in a row, Beal has led the Eastern Conference in scoring at over 30.0 points per game. Beal’s night-to-night consistency has been as impressive as his scoring volume, despite facing double and triple teams nearly every time he takes the court. Beal has been remarkably reliable, scoring fewer than 20 points in a game only five times and is one of just three players this season to score 50-plus points more than once this season. In a January matchup with Philadelphia, Beal scored 57 points in the first three quarters alone and finished with a franchise-record-tying 60 points. Alongside fellow All-NBA candidate Russell Westbrook, Beal has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, well-deserving of an All-NBA nod.