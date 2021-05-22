newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Betting – 2020-21 NBA Championship Odds Update!

Cover picture for the articleWill it be the Bucks, the Utah Jazz, the Suns, The Nets, The Clippers or Lakers?. The dice are now cast, and only a few remaining top ensembles stemming from both West and East Conferences will fight at the finals for the right to be the sole holders of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and we’ll all be attentively watching.

NBAflurrysports.org

Suns vs Warriors Prediction, Odds, Props and NBA Betting Preview

It’s the final week of the NBA betting regular season and Tuesday night is an action-packed affair. Among the 11 games on tap is a key Western Conference matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Both teams are sitting in a good position as far as qualifying for the postseason. However, ensuring the best seed possible is still at the forefront of each squad’s respective goals coming down the stretch. The NBA odds have sided with the visitors as modest favorites for a pre-game Suns vs Warriors prediction.
NBAlakersnation.com

Rockets Vs. Lakers 05/12/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Lakers are a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread in their last six games against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers will try to extend their winning streak against the Rockets with another win on Wednesday night at home. Los Angeles is...
NBAnumberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 5/11/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.
Los Angeles, CAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Daily Sports Betting Preview 5/13/21: NBA, MLB, Soccer Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8.5-point favorites to beat the Charlotte Hornets. The New York Yankees have -142 odds to beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Liverpool is favored to beat Manchester United with +135 odds. LAS VEGAS—As usual, it is a very busy day in the sports betting world. Online...
NBAawesemo.com

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: NBA Betting Picks, Odds, Trends & Prediction | Tonight, 5/12

With just a few days remaining in the NBA regular season, every single game has an impact. Tonight there are two Western Conference contenders facing off, with the Portland Trail Blazers traveling to take on the Utah Jazz. This is the third and final matchup between these teams during this shortened NBA season. The Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA betting picks preview will find the best NBA betting odds, give you some betting trends and show the best NBA picks and NBA predictions available.
NBANBC Washington

Top 5 NBA Coach of the Year Candidates for 2020-21 Season

Top 5 NBA Coach of the Year candidates for 2020-21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As the NBA season comes to a close, fans are most focused on which team will raise that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy to the sky. But there are a few other items that we look forward to at the end of the season: NBA year-end awards.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Will Tom Thibodeau Be the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year?

Will Tom Thibodeau be the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NBA season comes to a close, fans are most focused on which team will raise that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy to the sky. But there are a few other items that we look forward to at the end of the season: NBA year-end awards.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The 2020–21 NBA All-League Pass Team

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. With the 2020–21 regular season all but over, I...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers news: Lakers unveil 17th banner to celebrate 2020 NBA championship

“The road to back-to-back starts in about a week,” LeBron James said, before the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their 2020 NBA championship banner. Prior to the final home game of the regular season — the 70th game of 2020-21 — the Lakers belatedly celebrated their bubble triumph by revealing a 17th gold championship banner, which had been covered by a black sign that read “Stay Tuned, Lakers Family” throughout the season.
NBAvsin.com

NBA Title Odds Update and Monday MLB Sharp Report

The NBA regular season came to a conclusion on Sunday and now the playoff format is set. In the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, the Hornets will face the Pacers (-3) and the Wizards face the Celtics (-2). In the Western Conference, the Spurs will take on the Grizzlies (-3) and the Warriors will meet the Lakers (-7).
NBANBC Sports

NBA rookie rankings: Top 10 players of the 2020-21 class

Looking for pleasant surprises in the 2020-21 NBA season? You'll find plenty in the latest rookie class. While No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball and No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards are the frontrunners to win 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, some of the best rookies outside that duo weren't even lottery picks. Take point guard Immanuel Quickley -- who's played a big role in the New York Knicks' resurgence -- or Saddiq Bey -- who's emerged as a consistent double-digit scorer in Detroit -- as two examples.
NBAfullpresscoverage.com

NBA 2020-21 MVP Current Odds: Favorites and Contenders

Nikola Jokic (-360) The injuries to other top leading players opened the door for Jokic to reach the MVP ranking. He now has an odds of -360. He is the favorite player as of late April and a frontrunner in the ranking. The Denver Nuggets’ center has been pretty consistent...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Playoffs Betting: Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Trends and Picks

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in a play-in game where the winner will be the No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics enter the game having lost 10 of their last 15 games while the Wizards have won 15 of their previous 20 games.
NBANBA

Bradley Beal for All-NBA 2020-21

Bradley Beal’s 2020-21 performance cemented the ninth-year guard as one of the best players in the NBA. In recent years, he has quickly become one of the league’s elite scorers, capable of putting the ball in the basket at the rim, from mid-range and from beyond the arc – even as the focus of every opponent’s scouting report. For the second year in a row, Beal has led the Eastern Conference in scoring at over 30.0 points per game. Beal’s night-to-night consistency has been as impressive as his scoring volume, despite facing double and triple teams nearly every time he takes the court. Beal has been remarkably reliable, scoring fewer than 20 points in a game only five times and is one of just three players this season to score 50-plus points more than once this season. In a January matchup with Philadelphia, Beal scored 57 points in the first three quarters alone and finished with a franchise-record-tying 60 points. Alongside fellow All-NBA candidate Russell Westbrook, Beal has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, well-deserving of an All-NBA nod.
NBABullets Forever

Picking the 2020-21 All-NBA team — Does Beal make the cut?

So, I blocked off some time to assemble my hypothetical 2020-21 All-NBA. It usually takes me 60-90 minutes and figured two hours would be enough. I’m now on hour four. AND MY BALLOT IS MEANINGLESS. My short list for the 15-man team — 6 guards, 6 forwards, 3 centers —...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: 3 Takeaways from 2020-21 NBA season

The mission has nearly been accomplished. After missing the playoffs last year, the Golden State Warriors have thrust themselves back into the NBA Playoff picture by finishing 39-33 and securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Before they can sail comfortably into the postseason, the Dubs have to take care...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Hornets vs Knicks Prediction, Odds, Trends and NBA Betting Preview

Charlotte and New York have both already secured either a playoff or a play-in spot. With that said, both of these teams are going to be itching for a win in a game with major Eastern Conference playoff implications. The Knicks are sitting at the sixth seed currently and could move all the way up to the fourth with a win. The Hornets on the other hand, have to try and hold on to their spot in the eighth seed currently so they get two attempts to make it into the playoffs. This Hornets vs Knicks betting preview will find the best NBA betting odds, list some betting trends and give you a prediction for the game.