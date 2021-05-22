Why Successful Career Pathing Starts With Communicating Your Company’s Long-Term Vision

An important consideration for data scientists, businesses, and society as a whole, today centres on how we might establish AI as an indisputable and indispensable force for good in the world. For years, we have seen stories of bots and machines taking over the job market, discriminatory facial recognition technology, and few of us will forget the turn of events with Tay. In most instances where AI has fallen foul, however, the appropriate response is simple and follows a long tradition of noble scientific endeavour. Quite simply, how do we build it better?