The plutocrats cry. People cheer

Not only are the rich different from you and me; they’re becoming more different than ever. I’m not referring to mere millionaires but to the billionaire bunch. In the past year, while ordinary Americans have lost jobs, businesses and homes due to the economic crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s 664 billionaires have found themselves nearly 40 percent richer than before the pandemic! These fortunate few collectively added more than a trillion dollars to their personal stashes of wealth in 2020. And practically all of them got so much richer by doing nothing: Their money made the extra money for them, because corporate stock prices zoomed even as regular people lost income.