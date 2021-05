News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Statistics indicate that at least 5 percent to 8 percent of American preschool kids deal with some kind of speech and language disorder. This figure translates into 1 in 12 kids, and chances are that you have a child with special needs in your class. Teaching and helping the student in a physical classroom can be challenging enough. But, when you’re conducting virtual classes, you’ll need to come up with creative solutions to ensure that the student feels confident, feels included, and doesn’t fall behind in their chosen goals. Read ahead for five helpful tips you can use from a Speech-Language Pathologist.