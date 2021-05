The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort was recently named the No. 24 course in the U.S. by Golf Digest. Starting on Thursday, May 20, it will host the 2021 PGA Championship. The iconic Pete Dye design already hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup and 2012 PGA Championship, and now it will once again welcome the world's top golfers. Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship by a staggering eight shots and will return to the Ocean Course on the heels of an impressive win in the Wells Fargo Championship.