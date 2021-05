We all know that a trip to Walt Disney World can be expensive. And with Park ticket prices rising all the time, it can be difficult to figure out how long you should go for, what’s worth it and what’s not, and how to get the biggest bang for your Walt Disney World buck. There are plenty of things to do at Walt Disney World without a park ticket; so save yourself some money and some stress and be sure to check out some of our favorite activities outside of the Parks!